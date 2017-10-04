Kenya: Deaflympian Cherono Wins Sports Personality Award for July

Nairobi — Deaflympian Simon Cherono is the inaugural winner of the StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month Award after being named the July finest.

Cherono beat four others nominees to grab the award after displaying exhilarating performances at the 2017 Deaflympics Games in Samsun, Turkey.

Cherono won two gold medals in the 10,000m and 5000m as well as bronze in the 1500m to complete an impressive performance at the prestigious championship.

For his scintillating exploits, Cherono walked away with a cash prize of Sh100, 000 as well as a StarTimes 40-inch flat screen television set courtesy of the sponsors StarTimes.

Cherono beat fellow deafylmpian Daniel Kiptum, Kenya Simbas skipper Darwin Mukidza as well as teen athletes Gloria Mulei and Dominic Samson.

A panel of sports journalists drawn from their association Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) voted Cherono for the award.

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi said the new award will be awarded to all deserving sports personalities save for football who are catered for in the SportPesa monthly footballer award.

"I wish to take this opportunity to thank StarTimes for their generous facilitation towards the awards project and indeed their unswerving support towards uplifting the welfare of the sportsmen and women in the country," Mbaisi said.

"The award is aimed at improving the wellbeing of our sportsmen and women countrywide and I wish to challenge all sports personalities to up their ante on the field of play by displaying the highest standards possible," the SJAK boss added.

Star Times Director of Marketing and PR Japhet Akhulia lauded Cherono for his scintillating display and challenged other sportsmen and women in other sporting disciplines to follow suit.

"I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate Deaflympian Simon Cherono who becomes our inaugural winner of the StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month Award. This monthly award to our sports men and women will progressively present a very strategic way to further stamp StarTimes efforts to appreciate excellence in the sports fraternity," noted Akhulia.

The sports personality of the month awards is a partnered with SJAK to reward all deserving sports personalities on a monthly basis in a bid to bolster the general performance of sport in the country as well as whipping up the enthusiasm of Kenya's sports men and women in the country.

