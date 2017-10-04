4 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Defence and Security Budget Slated

Tagged:

Related Topics

Omdurman — Members of Parliament have criticised the state defence and security budget during deliberations following Sudan President Omar Al Bashir's address on Monday to the National Assembly, composed of the Parliament and the State Council.

MPs specifically criticised the allocation of three quarters of the state budget for security and defence instead of development and services.

They pointed out that the reason for the budget deficit is security chaos which has resulted in a rise in consumer prices for commodities such as meat and sugar by up to 100 per cent, and a rise in medicine prices of up to 140 per cent.

MP Eisa Ali Ajab said that the citizens have lost credibility in the executive branch. "The disruption of security in entire provinces has led to the allocation of three-quarters of the budget for the security sector," he said, "but measures taken to collect weapons are insufficient to achieve security."

Exemption

MP Ismail Yousif demanded exemption for the areas adjacent to South Kordofan from the collection of weapons, or the formation of reserve forces to secure the pastoralists in the area.

He described the method of collecting weapons as unsuccessful because of threats and intimidation.

He demanded that weapons be collected in the best way possible and that the native administration leaders should be released from prison.

The head of the parliamentary Social Affairs Committee, El Tayeb El Ghazali, said the biggest challenge now is the people's livelihood.

He criticised the rise of prices of consumer goods, medicines and the higher and private education fees.

Sudan

Khartoum Trial of PDF Militiamen Postponed As One Accused Escapes

One of 15 members of the Popular Defence Forces (PDF*) accused of attacking El Sanadra and El Shawaya villages in South… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.