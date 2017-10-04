Sudan: Three Dead in South Darfur Dawn Raid

Fogali — Three people were shot dead during a raid by militiamen mounted on horses and camels in Fogali area of East Jebel Marra locality in South Darfur on Monday morning.

Residents of Fogali told Radio Dabanga that the attack at around 5 am also led to the theft of more than 100 head livestock. One person was abducted but managed to escape from the gunmen after they reached Keila valley near El Malam.

They named Omar Baker (39), Ali Ateem (53) and Mousa (55) as the dead men.

'Protection'

Militants led by Osman Abdellatif have imposed royalties on the displaced of camp Fata Borno of Kutum locality in North Darfur on the pretext of protecting the farms.

According to sheikhs, the militant's commander ordered each family to pay the amount of SDG 20 ($3) to be collected by the sheikhs in order to protect their farms from trespassing by livestock.

Revenge campaign

A sheikh told Radio Dabanga that the leaders refused to pay the royalties which prompted the militants to carry out revenge campaigns against the displaced between September 28 and October 1.

He said the militants entered camp Fata Borno at night and stole 15 livestock, barred the way of the displaced people returning from Kutum market, seized 15 mobile phones, forcibly led their cattle graze in the farms and beat those who tried to drive them out.

He said the militants also stole all the contents of the health insurance centre on which the displaced depend for treatment services.