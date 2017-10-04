4 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town's Municipal Water Will Last Until March Next Year, Unless Things Change - De Lille

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Masixole Feni/GroundUp
Theewaterskloof Dam (file photo).

The City of Cape Town anticipates that its supply of municipal water will run out around March 2018, Mayor Patricia de Lille said on Wednesday.

"If consumption is not reduced to the required levels of 500 million litres of collective use per day, we are looking at about March 2018 when supply of municipal water would not be available," she said at the unveiling of the city's critical water shortages disaster plan.

"The day or month of this happening is, however, not as important as what we do now to avoid such a time."

The current collective water use stood at 618 million litres per day. As of Monday, October 2, the useable water left in dams stood at 27.6%.

De Lille detailed the various ways in which the city was finding other sources of water and clamping down on delinquent water users.

New water schemes were expected to come online by around December/January, if all went according to plan.

Water from temporary land-based desalination plants in Monwabisi and Strandfontein were expected to come online by February 2018.

From March 2018, additional desalination plants were set to come online.

Additional water from ground water extraction at the Atlantis and Silverstroom aquifers was expected from January/February in 2018.

De Lille was optimistic after a meeting with Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane earlier on Wednesday.

"She was very supportive. We have raised a couple of issues with her. She has promised she will help," De Lille said.

"I want to assure all residents that we will not let a well-run city run out of water."

Source: News24

South Africa

Police Unit Anti-Corruption Commander Arrested for Alleged Theft

An anti-corruption commander has been suspended amid allegations that he stole over R400 000 cash from different… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.