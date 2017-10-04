4 October 2017

South Africa: Veteran Brings Up 100th Game for Cheetahs

Free State Cheetahs coach Daan Human has named his team for Friday's Currie Cup encounter against the Blue Bulls in Bloemfontein (18:00 kick-off).

The game will be played as a curtain raiser for the PRO14 match between the Cheetahs and Scottish side Glasgow Warriors (20:35 kick-off).

Two Cheetahs stalwarts will reach milestones in this games, with wing JW Jonker playing his 100th game for the Cheetahs and fullback Clayton Blommetjies playing the 50th Currie Cup match of his career.

Teams:

Free State Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 JW Jonker, 13 Ali Mgijima, 12 Lloyd Greeff, 11 Vuyani Maqina, 10 Robbie Petzer, 9 Zee Mkhabela, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Nicolaas Immelman, 6 Chris Dry (captain), 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Dennis Visser, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Johan Kotze

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Gunther Janse van Vuuren, 18 Andrew Kuhn, 19 Jeremy Jordaan, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 JP Smith, 22 Stephan Janse van Rensburg

Blue Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Aston Fortuin, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Jano Venter, 19 Boom Prinsloo, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Tony Jantjies, 22 Ulrich Beyers

