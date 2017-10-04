3 October 2017

South Africa Signs Agreements of Cooperation With Zimbabwe

South Africa has today, 03 October 2017, signed five strategic agreement and memoranda of understanding with the government of the Republic of Zimbabwe which aim to strengthen bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries, in Pretoria.

The agreement and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) which were signed at the Second Session of South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-national Commission chaired by President Jacob Zuma and Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, focus on areas of energy, environment, information communication technologies as well as sports and recreation.

The two countries signed the following agreement and MoUs:

Agreement between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Zimbabwe on Co-operation on Cross-Border Co-ordination on Frequency Spectrum.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Zimbabwe on Cooperation in the Field of Information and Communications Technologies.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Zimbabwe on Cooperation in the Field of Energy.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Zimbabwe on Cooperation in the Field of Environment and Conservation.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Zimbabwe on Cooperation in the Field of Sport and Recreations.

President Zuma and President Mugabe welcomed the signing of the agreement and memoranda of understanding and emphasise a need to fully implement these agreements and finalise the outstanding agreements and MoUs to improve and strengthen political and economic relations between the two countries by facilitating trade and remove impediments constraining bilateral trade and investments.

