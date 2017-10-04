South Africa: Paterson Called Up to Proteas ODI Squad

Dane Paterson is the only new cap in the Proteas ODI squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh to be played later this month.

Paterson was included after Morne Morkel could not be considered because of injury.

"Dane did very well in the T20 international series against England earlier this year, particularly when it came to death bowling," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) national selection panel convener Linda Zondi .

"We now want to see if he can do a similar job in the 50 overs format," Lindi said of Paterson, who was also called into the Proteas Test squad for this week's match in Bloemfontein.

Lindi continued: "Faf du Plessis will lead the Proteas now that he has taken over the captaincy from AB de Villiers in the ODI format. This is the start of our campaign to begin preparing our squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup," Zondi concluded.

Proteas ODI squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (Cape Cobras), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), AB de Villiers (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), David Miller (Knights), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions)

Fixtures:

October 15: 1st ODI, Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 10:00

October 18: 2nd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl, 10:00

October 22: 3rd ODI, Buffalo Park, East London, 10:00

