South Africa: Stenson Ready to Shine in Sun City

World No 8 Henrik Stenson will bring his major appeal to South Africa once again when he returns to the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player, from November 9-12.

The 2016 Open Champion will be aiming to take the title at Gary Player Country Club for a second time, after lifting the trophy in 2008 and finishing as runner-up two years ago.

The Swede will join compatriot and defending champion Alex Noren in Sun City for the penultimate tournament of the season - the European Tour's premium category of eight tournaments on the Race to Dubai. The 11-time European Tour winner, who topped the Race to Dubai Rankings after a magnificent 2016 season, is looking forward to teeing it up at what is known locally as 'Africa's Major' for the third successive season as he also bids to secure his first Rolex Series title."The Nedbank Golf Challenge is a tournament that I always enjoy being part of. The Gary Player Country Club is a fantastic place to play golf, and I'm looking forward to getting back to Sun City this year," said Stenson."I've won there before and have included the event in my schedule for the past few years, so it's a course that I know well. We always get a brilliant reception from the South African fans, and I'm sure it will be another enjoyable event."Swedish stars Stenson and Noren will be joined at Sun City by Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjørn - another former winner of the event - and South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, who claimed the greatest win of his career at The Open Championship at St Andrews in 2010.

Tickets for the 2017 Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player are on sale at www.ticketpros.co.za

Source: Sport24