South Africa: Wardle's New Bail Application Postponed

The second bail application of Brenda Wardle, who rose to international fame as a legal expert in the Oscar Pistorius case, was postponed in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court this morning, as she was not ready to proceed.

Wardle, who claims to have a Bachelor and Master of Laws and is studying towards a Doctor of Laws degree and says she has published 24 books this year alone, is facing charges of fraud for allegedly impersonating an attorney and taking more than R500 000 from the family of a farmer convicted of murder.

The State alleges that between April 2009 and August 2013, she pretended to be a practising attorney and offered to assist the family in having the farmer, Stephanus van Aardt's, 12-year prison sentence converted to correctional supervision.

She allegedly told them that she was a practising attorney specialising in the early release of prisoners and claimed there were substantial costs involved in bringing the application.

A warrant was issued for her arrest when she failed to appear in court. After evading the courts for over a year, she was arrested in East London, in June, in front of her grandchildren.

Wardle, who is representing herself, had her initial bail application rejected. She has since launched a second bail application on new facts, which was supposed to start today, but said she was not ready to proceed.

Magistrate Lionel Lindoor then postponed the matter to October 10.

Source: News24