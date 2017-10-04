Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said action will be taken against the police officer who prioritised her "personal needs" after being filmed using state resources to query her DStv accounts.

Mbalula launched a new social media campaign on Wednesday after the video emerged showing the constable, who is stationed at the Buccleuch satellite station, on a personal phone call during work hours.

The #MyPoliceStation campaign, launched by the minister, aims to address service delivery complaints.

"This campaign has been motivated by many cases reported to me, in particular, the case of Constable LC Phaswane of Sandton police, who used state resources to deal with her personal issues while ignoring our people who came for service," Mbalula said in a statement.

"I can confirm that disciplinary processes have been initiated and this must serve as a warning to other rotten potatoes. We will not tolerate rogue elements within our ranks, we must name and shame them," the minister said.

"This campaign will go a long way to strengthen partnership between police and our people," Mbalula said. Earlier on Wednesday, Gauteng police confirmed that an investigation into the police officer's conduct had been instituted. In the video, the police office reads back account numbers to the person on the other end of the line.

"Ja, to be reconnected because it is giving me problems. You are charging me and it is off," the police officer in the video can be heard saying. "I'm not happy," she said.

Mbalula had instructed all police generals to respond to service delivery complaints.

"People must report genuine cases, as scarce resources will be used to resolve these complaints, therefore, people must not abuse this campaign by reporting false or hoax cases," he warned.

"Our people deserve better, and we will do our best to deliver the best service," Mbalula said.

Using #myPoliceStation please report to me on my TL or DMs about fresh service delivery issues at your police station

RETWEET pic.twitter.com/h8dK0xaaLO -- RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) October 4, 2017

Source: News24