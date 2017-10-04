South Africa: Northern Cape Transport On Road Safety Competition

press release

The Northern Cape is rallying behind 25 young Road Safety competition participants representing the Province at the National Road Safety Competition in Rustenburg.

The Competitions kick-started today with much anticipated enthusiasm and preparations in gear. Northern Cape is one of the 9 Provinces competing at the National leg of the competitions following Provincial rounds.

The 25 learners, form teams of 5 that will compete in the Road Safety Debate, Debate Disability and the Participatory Education Techniques (PET) categories, all comprising of urban and rural teams, respectively.

10 of the learners will compete in the PET category, that award the learners an opportunity to identify problems around their schools and community in relation to road safety and build models depicting the problems and solutions they have identified.

17 year old Boikanyo Bacana from John Taolo Gaetsewe District reflecting on the Provincial rounds and first day of the competitions, he said: "The experience thus far has been very educational and as a debater I am not only competing to win but sharpening my debating and research skills.

"I get to cement information in my head and I believe it will assist me in making better decisions as a road safety ambassador in my community and with my peers. Government is trying with its effort to keep road users safe on the roads, so it is up to us to adhere to the rules of the road and help them win the struggle of reducing accidents on our roads," said an eloquent Bacana.

Rethabile Makoloi, 17, from Frances Baard District, said nervous as she was, she knew that she only had to do her best and leave the rest in God's hands.

Sharing her strong views on road safety, she said: "Road Safety is a very crucial subject in our country at the moment and sadly the youth are the most affected hence, given the opportunity to address, I would plead we take cognisance on how it impacts on us as the youth and educate ourselves around road safety matters and establish ourselves as road safety ambassadors.

Head of Department, Mr Moeketsi Dichaba, said: "We are really proud of our learners and wish them nothing but the best. The only responsibility the learners have is to do their best and represent the Province well. In our eyes, they are already winners. We look to them as road safety ambassadors and trust they can help influence a change in behaviour amongst road users, especially their peers.

Issued by: Northern Cape Transport, Safety and Liaison