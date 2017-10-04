South Africa: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Has Upped the Stakes

analysis

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's populism and rhetoric strengthen the probability that she will become the next ANC president in December and the ANC will win the next national elections in 2019.

If the ANC presidential hopeful's words didn't startle you like a sharp gunshot above the noise from the Eastern Cape conference, where were you?

We shouldn't be apologetic. And I take exception to what Johann Rupert said, that radical economic transformation means... is a code for theft. I think we should condemn that in the strongest of terms. Coming from people who took our land? Coming from people who are monopolising the economy today? And of course they'd say that because they want to resist. So they want us to be scared that if we do it we'll be seen as thieves. We're not thieves. We are not thieves. Where there are thieves they must be caught and arrested, but we are not thieves, as black people.

This was at the Interfaith Prayer in Phoenix, north of Durban.

As Dlamini-Zuma can be on the few topics she has some conviction on, she was actually presidential: the recklessness of her words legitimised and reined in by a gravitas that surpasses her...