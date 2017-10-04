South Africa: New Technical and Apparel Partner to Comrades

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has announced a new technical and apparel partner to The Ultimate Human Race.

CMA General Manager, Chris Fisher said, "The CMA has a long history of partnering with international sporting brands that have shared the ethos and spirit of the Comrades Marathon. We take great pride in welcoming Mizuno as our new technical and apparel partner to the Comrades Marathon for the next three years."

Fisher adds, "The difference between this deal and previous deals is that Comrades branded attire will be available not only at the Comrades Expo and online; but at countrywide outlets throughout the year. Comrades runners come not only from all over South Africa but from 69 countries around the world. We wanted a partner that could cater for this."

Fisher concludes, "We also wanted a partner that offered an alternative range for the more budget-conscious end of the market, in addition to their usual offerings."

Mizuno's brand promise is, "Contributing to society through the advancement of sporting goods and the promotion of sports." The Mizuno brand is guided by its philosophy: "Sports provide diverse value and play a vital role in helping people to lead a prosperous and comfortable lifestyle.

The Mizuno brand, together with other top sporting brands, is managed by Brand Identity in South Africa. Brand Identity Managing Director, Ian Hepplewhite says, "It is such an honour to partner with the Comrades Marathon. We look forward to meeting the diverse needs of the Comrades Marathon's ultra-distance athletes and stakeholders. This is an exciting time for us."

Hepplewhite adds, "Mizuno not only supports sporting activities by offering better sporting goods but also develops products and services that make the most of the value of sports and actively spread that in daily life. We will contribute to making people around the world happy through the power of sports."

National Brand Manager of Brand Identity, Paul Copson says, "Comrades is the most iconic running event within South Africa in my opinion and everyone who runs, knows that it is The Ultimate Human Race and test of endurance. Mizuno is proud to be associated with such a prestigious race and we look forward to highlighting our innovative product offering within apparel and footwear to the runners and aspiring runners who dream of running Comrades."

Athletes registering at the Comrades Expo in Durban and at the Pietermaritzburg Registration Venue will receive their official Mizuno-Comrades race T-shirt together with their race packs and goodie bags.

Source: Sport24