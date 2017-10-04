South Africa: The Tale of Two Cities - Fix Our Broken Police Services

analysis

As political elites, we are more interested in our own political survival, hence the politically motivated killings are of more importance to us than the senseless shootings and murders of drug wars and gang-related territorial fights. We are losing young men and children daily in Cape Town and it seems our government and more precisely the police service remain incapable of providing law and order to our communities. We are dying, Minister Mbalula!

While watching the excellent theatre production King Kong last week, and observing the character Lucky (the gangster leader) in charge at the Back of the Moon shebeen, I was reminded of the story of the Msomi gang of Alexandra township in the mid 1950s.

The Msomi gang's leader, Shadrack Matthews, was notorious in the township, and was known for hacking his victims to death with an axe.

The Msomi gang terrorised the community on a daily basis, until The Spoilers (another gang) came along and said "enough". Demanding protection money from communities, they set out to destroy the Msomi gang and, with the inadvertent help of the then local police, succeeded in its quest.

Matthews was arrested while driving his red and white 1958 Ford Fairlane in...