Zimbabwe: Mugabe Raises Spectre of SA-Zimbabwe Clampdown On 'Bad Guys' Behind Cyber Attacks

analysis

Advanced South African digital technology is likely to be used by the Zimbabwean government to track down the identities of people who allegedly posted messages on social media last week which President Robert Mugabe blames for panic buying and a crash in Zimbabwe's currency. By PETER FABRICIUS.

Mugabe's remarks have raised the disturbing spectre of a clampdown by his government on social media - and South African assistance to him would raise serious questions about its commitment to freedom of expression.

Addressing the second South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-national Commission meeting in Pretoria on Tuesday, Mugabe said cyber-technology had been abused in both Zimbabwe and South Africa "to undermine our economies".

He proposed that the two countries work together to protect themselves "against those who would destroy us using information and communication technology".

Mugabe added that Zimbabwe didn't have the technical means to do this and he didn't think South Africa had. "But some of our friends do," he said, and suggested South Africa and Zimbabwe should borrow from them to protect their economies.

His spokesman George Charamba later explained that Mugabe was referring to a "mischievious" series of message that had gone out on social media - mainly Twitter - which...