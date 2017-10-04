South Africa: Ethics Commission or Integrity Commission?

analysis

The problem at the core of the cancer of corruption currently choking the prospects of peace, progress and prosperity in South Africa is that the incidence of the malady increases in direct proportion to the chances of not being caught.

Ismail Lagardien, writing for Daily Maverick, raises some vital questions and interesting comparative law in his gloomy piece on an ethics inquiry.

In the SA context , it is important to distinguish between a commission of inquiry and a standing constitutional commission such as the SAHRC or IEC. It is for this reason that the latter gets the capital "C" and the former the small "c" in the headline to this comment. The standing commissions have powers given to them by law; they cannot simply be closed down or diverted from the mandates given them in the Constitution. They are answerable and account to Parliament and not the executive branch of government.

A commission of inquiry on the other hand is in essence an instrument of policy, called into existence by the executive, on terms determined by the executive and confined to the ever variable mandate given it by the executive branch of government. The findings of a commission of...