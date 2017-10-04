4 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: A Personal Plea Against Losing a High-Quality South African Journalist

analysis By Paul Trewhela

At this sordid time of downfall and deterioration, South Africa faces the shameful and needless loss of a brave, intrepid journalist.

Next year a book will be published with reference to this journalist in its first chapter, with the heading "A brave woman journalist and a frightened man".

It relates the story of a "hard-working and courageous reporter dedicated to truth-telling no matter how painful the consequences" who "stumbled upon a huge and frightening story" while working in Johannesburg on the Sunday Times, which she followed through to publication. The year was 1992, and she was 25.

The article made history, but it changed her life.

She is Dawn Barkhuizen, the outstanding editor for many years - until a few days ago - of the Opinion page on the Daily Dispatch in East London.

The author of the book which begins with her story is Fred Bridgland, a senior British journalist and one of the most trustworthy foreign correspondents of the last half century. While working for Reuters news agency in Central Africa, it was Bridgland who first reported the invasion of Angola in 1975 by the South African Defence Force. While in South Africa covering the last years of...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

