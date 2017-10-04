South Africa: Human Rights Commission Calls for End to Political Violence

press release

The South African Human Rights Commission (Commission or the SAHRC) has marked with much concern the violence that permeates throughout South African society, including political violence that has the potential to threaten democratic processes within the country.

This is of particular concern for the Commission in the context of a constitutional democracy established and forged through negotiation, the abandonment of violence and the pursuit of peace.

The Commission, along with the rest of the nation, watched in disbelief as the African National Congress (ANC) Provincial leadership elections within the Eastern Cape descended into violence, during the past weekend, with numerous men and women, young and old, being left injured in the ensuing scuffle. The Commission calls on the leadership of the ANC to redouble efforts to ensure that internal party leadership contests occur within a constitutional, democratic and lawful framework.

Section 19 (1) (a) and (b) of the Constitution extends political rights to all South Africans, including the rights to: "form a political party"; and to participate in the activities of, or recruit members for, a political party"

In the opinion of the Commission, the disturbing scenes that unfolded in the Eastern Cape this past weekend, constitute a direct violation of these constitutionally protected political rights of those who wished to exercise their political rights to elect their political leaders.

The violence accompanying the South African political scene, generally, at present, further infringes on the right to freedom and security of the person as set out in section 12 of the Constitution.

Along with its call for responsible political leadership, the Commission urges the South African Police Service (SAPS) to take all necessary action against those responsible for the violence.

Issued by: South African Human Rights Commission