Lesotho: Sahrawi President Sends a Congratulatory Message to Lesotho Kingdom Prime Minister On the Occasion of His Country's National Day

Bir Lehlu — The President of the Republic, Brahim Gali sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, HE Tom Thabane on the occasion of the 51st Anniversary of the Independence of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

"On behalf of the Saharawi People and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations on the 51st anniversary of the Independence Day of the Kingdom of Lesotho. I wish the people of Lesotho happiness, continued success and prosperity." Sahrawi President says in his congratulatory letter

"I would like to recall and pay tribute to the historic visit you made in 2013, which is still engraved in the memory of all Sahrawis, as well as your country's support for the SADC decision to convene a solidarity conference of the countries of the Southern African Development Community with the people of Western Sahara. Inter alia, reflect our common quest to defend the Sahrawi people's struggle for their right to self-determination and independence." Brahim Gali goes on saying

He also said that in his letter that the Kingdom of Lesotho has become a key partner and ally of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic when working together in the African Union. Over this period, we have established a close dialogue, based on common approach towards a number of topical matters, particularly in addressing key challenges regarding peace and security and development of our continent.

POLISARIO's SG stressed that the bilateral relations established between the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho and the people of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in the area of diplomatic channels has bound both countries, geographically distant but close countries in terms of values and intense desire for freedom and has for sure enhanced the core role of the African Union to take its natural place in the International arenas.