4 October 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Al Hoceima Events - Trial of a Group of Suspects Postponed to Oct. 17

Casablanca — The Criminal Chamber at Casablanca's Court of Appeals held on Tuesday a public hearing of the trial of a group of individuals accused of involvement in Al Hoceima events, the Attorney General of the King at Casablanca's Court of Appeals announced.

"The hearing took place under normal conditions and was marked by legal discussions between the prosecution and defense lawyers," the source added in a statement.

The Court decided to postpone the examination of the case to October 17, 2017.

