Morocco Takes Part in a Quadripartite Meeting in Belgium On Cooperation in the Fight Against Terrorism

Brussels — A quadripartite meeting took place on Wednesday in Mechelen (north of Brussels) on cooperation in the fight against terrorism, with the participation of Morocco.

This meeting, which is organized by Belgium's federal prosecutor's office, was also attended by representatives of Spanish and French public prosecutor's office.

It is part of an annual program of meetings organized in each of the four countries.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting,Belgian federal justice minister Koen Geens underlined the strategic importance of the exchange of information in order to fight terrorism.

The Belgian official also drew attention to the "enormous vacuum" that remains at the international level in terms of access to communication data.

Morocco was represented at this meeting by a delegation of the Public Prosecutor's Office.