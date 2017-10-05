Morocco: Global Energy Transition Offers Opportunities for Developing Countries, Official

Marrakech — Global energy transition offers opportunities for developing countries, said, on Wednesday in Marrakesh, minister of energy Aziz Rabbah.

Energy transition is also an opportunity to change consumption modes, mainly for developing countries, he said at the opening ceremony of the 30th World LPG forum, held under the patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.

He noted that Morocco has decided to move ahead towards an energy transition which promotes renewable energy, and reduces the consumption of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions, explaining that Morocco, whose energy bill is estimated at 6 billion dollars per year, will invest close to 40 billion dollars by 2030 in renewable energy.

He also said that Morocco has decided to turn energy constraints into genuine opportunities for employment and wealth, stressing that the holding of this forum in Morocco reflects the interest of international institutions and the private sector in the Moroccan energy sector.

The World LPG Forum is the annual global event for the LPG industry. This unique event travels the globe annually attracting key international agencies, policy makers, media and the highest level of industry leaders to explore the LPG business, discuss its growth potential and to forge new business relationships.