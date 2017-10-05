4 October 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Moroccan Sahara - Guatemala Calls for Settlement Ensuring Security, Integration in Maghreb Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

New York — Guatemala's permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Jorge Skiner-Klée called, on behalf of his country, during the 4th committee of the UNGA, for a final settlement of the Moroccan Sahara issue that would ensure security and integration of the Maghreb region, on the basis of of the UNSC resolutions, describing the autonomy plan as serious and credible.

Guatemala reiterated its support for the UNGA and UNSC resolutions.

Speaking before the 4th committee, Skiner-Klée reaffirmed his country's support for efforts made by the UNSG and his personal envoy in order to find a just, final and mutually acceptable political solution to this matter.

The diplomat lauded efforts made since 2006, which coincides with the submission by Morocco of the autonomy plan for the Sahara.

He also urged the parties to show political will and collaborate to set up a climate ideal for dialogue, with the aim of entering a more intensive and substantial phase of talks.

Solving this issue is necessary to ensure security and integration for the Maghreb region, he said.

Morocco

Morocco, Sweden Set to Reinforce Migration Cooperation

Morocco and Sweden are determined to reinforce cooperation in several areas, especially in the migration field. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.