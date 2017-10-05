Morocco: Moroccan Sahara - Guatemala Calls for Settlement Ensuring Security, Integration in Maghreb Region

New York — Guatemala's permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Jorge Skiner-Klée called, on behalf of his country, during the 4th committee of the UNGA, for a final settlement of the Moroccan Sahara issue that would ensure security and integration of the Maghreb region, on the basis of of the UNSC resolutions, describing the autonomy plan as serious and credible.

Guatemala reiterated its support for the UNGA and UNSC resolutions.

Speaking before the 4th committee, Skiner-Klée reaffirmed his country's support for efforts made by the UNSG and his personal envoy in order to find a just, final and mutually acceptable political solution to this matter.

The diplomat lauded efforts made since 2006, which coincides with the submission by Morocco of the autonomy plan for the Sahara.

He also urged the parties to show political will and collaborate to set up a climate ideal for dialogue, with the aim of entering a more intensive and substantial phase of talks.

Solving this issue is necessary to ensure security and integration for the Maghreb region, he said.