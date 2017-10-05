Zimbabwe: Winky D Plans Massive Surprise

Zimdancehall king, Wallace Chirumiko popularly known as Winky D has promised his fans a big surprise ahead of the festive season.

The Kambuzuma born star, Winky D has only released one song this year which featured the South African based Dancehall chanter Bufalo Souljah but is already finalizing songs off his new album with one track Madrinks mucup already a hit with fans at his shows.

In an interview with 263Chat Winky D's manager, Jonathan Banda refused to be drawn into revealing much detail about his boss' new project.

"I am not answering this but we have surprise and not answering means they will be surprises"

Asked why the gafa president has only released one song in 2017, Banda said, "The purpose of an artist is to make music and its never about numbers or quantity but it's about quality and our fans are not complaining about it and not releasing is what is making the impact and wanting to knows what is happening is the impact."

This weekend Winky D will be performing at the Makoma Festival in Hwange alongside Jah Prayzah, Aleck Macheso and others and has already promised his fans a well polished act.

"I am promising them what they expect from us, their expectations is what we will fulfill" said Banda.