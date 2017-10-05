4 October 2017

Nigeria: Accusing Baru of Insubordination Is 'Very Ridiculous' - Oil Marketers

By Daniel Adugbo

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said it considered the accusation by Minister of state for Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu against the head of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Maikanti Baru as "very ridiculous."

IPMAN described the minister's leaked letter to President Muhammadu Buhari as another attempt to divert public attention from the successes achieved in the already sanitized sector.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by its National Secretary Danladi Garba Pasali, the group called on President Buhari to disregard any attempt to scuttle the achievements in the downstream oil sector.

Pasali said: "As his position as chairman of NNPC board, the minister should have resolved any internal issue at the board meeting, not to resort to media war."

"We are not surprised that Dr. Baru was accused of insubordination by the minister because if the GMD has allowed himself to become an errand boy to the minister just as some of the past GMDs did, he wouldn't have been accused of such," he stated.

The statement reads further: "Part of the reforms that Dr. Baru's team are executing which became a nightmare to some stakeholders like the minister and some labour unions, include the efficiency in petroleum products supply, appointing technocrats into right positions and sanitizing the imports of petroleum products which stabilizes the fuel supply in the country within the last two years.

"We use this medium to inform the general public to always desist from any unsolicited rumours of fuel scarcity by any person or group of persons particularly the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), who in their tenure have constantly been in the habit of calling for unwarranted strike actions now numbering over twenty (20) for their personal gains and doing so under the guise of trying to achieve a misguided and unsupported public policy."

