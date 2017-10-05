Nigeria: Charly Boy Sues Police Over Attack During Protests in Abuja

Photo: The Guardian

Nigeria’s singer Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, carries a placard to demand that ailing President Mohammadu Buhari resume work or resign in Abuja.

Abuja — Activist musician and convener of OurMumuDonDo movement, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has filed a suit at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja on the violation of his rights to dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association following the alleged attack by the police during the Resume or Resign protests in August 8, 2017 in Abuja.

Mr. Inibehe Effiong, a Lagos-based legal practitioner and human rights activist and counsel to Charly Boy, in an originating motion dated October 4, 2017 filed the suit at the FCT High Court on Wednesday and joined the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command as a respondent in the suit.

In his written address in support of his client's application with reference number FCT/HC/CV/3037/2017, Effiong is asking the court to determine two issues -- "whether the use of teargas canisters, water cannon and wild police dogs by the agents and officers of the respondent to attack, harass and disperse the applicant during a peaceful demonstration at the Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday, 8th August, 2017 is not unjustifiable, illegal, unconstitutional and a breach of the applicant's fundamental rights to the dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association and contrary to Sections 34, 39 and 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Articles 5, 9, 10 and 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap. A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004."

He also wants to know "whether having regard to the facts and circumstances of this case and the evidence before this Honourable Court, the applicant is entitled to public apology, compensation, damages and other reliefs sought in this application from the respondent".

Oputa is also seeking the declaration that "the use of teargas canisters, water cannon and wild police dogs by the agents and officers of the Respondent to attack, harass and disperse the Applicant during a peaceful demonstration at the Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday, 8th August, 2017 is unjustifiable, illegal, unconstitutional and a breach of the Applicant's fundamental right to dignity of the human person and contrary to Section 34 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Articles 5 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap. A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004".