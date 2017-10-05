Uganda: Star Trail - Uganda-Set Film Goes to Cannes

It is a year since Queen of Katwe premiered in Kampala.

Just when many could be thinking nothing exciting is happening on the local film scene - unless you count the hot series that is the Ugandan parliament and its age limit business - Sara's Notebook, a film set and acted majorly by a Ugandan cast will be going to Cannes, France at the beginning of 2018.

Thought to be one of Spain's biggest box office bets for 2018, Sara's Notebook is a Spanish film following Laura (Belen Rueda) who is in Africa searching for her lost sister that disappeared while working for an NGO.

Much as the story happens in Congo, primary shooting for the film was done in Uganda with Ugandan actors.

Singer Afrie to hold free online concert

In the new age of Internet, artistes have found more ways to connect with their fans and it seems new artiste and pianist Ann Nassanga alias Afrie is taking it to a whole new level.

This Thursday at 2pm, she is set to host a free mini concert that fans can access through her Facebook page.

She says in the past few days, she has been asking people that like her music to select three songs they would badly want to see her perform and they are the ones she will do and a brand new one.

Codenamed Afriebytes, the singer says it is her way of reacting to the Entebbe women murders as well as reaching out to the fans.

She says she will be staging an online show every month and will be addressing a situation using a theme.

Way to go!

Tarrus Riley coming to Kampala

All is set for one of the biggest concerts in Kampala since UB40.

The excitement surrounding Tarrus Riley's concert set for December 1 at Lugogo Cricket Oval is way too much.

In fact the online presence and FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) is way bigger than Morgan Heritage's. One can only hope that the organizers live up to the hype when it comes to execution.

So far, only Maddox Sematimba has been lined up to perform on the same stage. The reason is that he is the biggest Ugandan reggae musician. Good comeback, Maddox!

The organizers have postponed the press conference to make the official announcement twice.

Inside sources say this is because they want to have Tarrus live on Skype, a feat that is proving too hard, so far.

The Jamaican-American singer has recorded a video mentioning his impending concert in Kampala, though.

Hugh Hefner dies at 91

It is the end of an era. Businessman, media mogul and founder of men's magazine, Playboy, Hugh Hefner died last week. He was 91.

By his own confession, the thrice-married playboy slept with more than 1,000 women in his lifetime and built a fortune on a life of partying and, women activists argue, disrespecting and objectifying the female body.

His only monogamous relationship - again by his own admission - came at the end of his journey, when he married 31-year-old Crystal Harris in 2012. A pre-nuptial agreement ensures she inherits nothing from his estate.

Surprisingly, he is survived by just four children; a far cry from prominent Ugandans that live quiet, dignified lives only to die and leave the world's eyes bulging, as the evidence of the amount of 'work' they were putting in away from the camera lenses emerges in form of children by the dozens!

Hefner made his wishes clear to be buried next to the legendary beauty and actress, Marilyn Monroe, and even purchased the plot next to her grave in 1992 for $75,000.

Star Trail guesses the party continues... !

Countless women, including Pamela Anderson, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, among others, have featured on the Playboy cover and/or in nudes for the businessman.

Well, talk about living a full life!