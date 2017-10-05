Former Youth Enterprise Development Fund CEO Catherine Namuye has died.

Ms Namuye collapsed and died at her home in Kileleshwa on Wednesday, Nairobi police boss Japhet Koome said.

Mr Koome said neighbours called the police after they heard people screaming from Ms Namuye's house at 11am.

She was pronounced dead at home by medics, Mr Koome said.

The police boss added that police and medics who attended to her did not see any physical injuries on her body.

The body was taken to Lee Funeral Home awaiting a postmortem examination Mr Koome said.

GRAFT CHARGES

Ms Namuye and former board chairman Bruce Odhiambo were last year charged with 12 counts of corruption in relation to the loss of Sh180 million of taxpayers' money.

Also charged were the directors of Quorandum Ltd, Mukuria Ngamau and Doreen Waithera.

Ms Namuye and Mr Odhiambo were accused of receiving Sh4.5 million and Sh1.8 million in kickbacks from Quorandum that prosecutors said “they had reasons to believe was corruptly acquired from the Youth Enterprise Development Fund.”

Prosecutors said that between November 17, 2014 and May 4, 2015 in Nairobi, the suspects conspired to defraud the public through “unlawful payment of Sh180,364,789 from the Youth Enterprise Development Fund to Quorandum Limited for services not rendered.”