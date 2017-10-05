Kenya: Story of the Elderly Should Be One of Hope

opinion

The International Day of Older Persons was marked last Sunday amid growing concern that the rising number of senior citizens in Kenya could spiral into a big crisis.

Indeed, the enthusiasm with which people aged 70 and above, recently rushed to register for the enhanced cash transfer programme confirms that this critical section of the population needs urgent attention.

That we witnessed long queues of senior citizens at the Inua Jamii programme registration centres as they sought to enrol must be a main point of focus.

I couldn't help but empathise with people as old as 90 who braved the sun and -- at times -- rain, seeking to sign up.

FRAIL-LOOKING

I came face-to-face with many frail-looking and vulnerable elderly people.

Many of them told heart-rending tales of how they had slept without food, while others had no one to take them for medical check-ups despite their serious health conditions.

Many spoke of how they were looking at the planned cash transfer as the likely single-most important source of support.

Although our teams are still combing the data to firm up the final numbers of potential beneficiaries, I am convinced that we are on the right track.

NEEDY POPULATION

Indeed, since I returned from the various registration centres, I have had time to reflect on the reasons behind such a desperately needy elderly population.

And their situation won't get better any time soon unless the public and private sectors map out proper strategies to attend to their plight.

We must look into the sheer neglect of parents by their own children. Many of the senior citizens live all by themselves as their offspring migrate to towns in search of jobs.

Granted, there is no way of halting the rural-urban migration.

SUSCEPTIBLE

It is, however, disturbing that some people hardly share even a little of their hard-earned money with their ageing parents.

With sorry diets, many older people have become susceptible to health complications.

Without any medical insurance cover, the older citizens suffer in the villages silently.

It is after the whirlwind visits throughout the country that I appreciated the place of Inua Jamii.

SAFETY NETS

Indeed, we need the social safety nets to help cushion the elderly people in the face of the collapse of traditional family ties.

They hardly can fend for themselves, especially in the rural areas.

Worse, the increase in the number of HIV/Aids orphans has thrust more responsibilities on the senior citizens.

Sadly, this crisis is bound to get worse as estimates show that the number of older people in Kenya could rise to 2.2 million by 2020.

ENHANCE PROGRAMME

It is for this reason that we shouldn't lose sight of the government's sustained progress to enhance the programme started with only 300 households 10 years ago.

Indeed, over the past four years, about Sh24 billion has been spent on the programme, whose key anchor is to increase life expectancy of the elderly through improved quality lives.

The expenditure represents a five-fold rise over the past four years, signalling the government's determination to improve the livelihoods of the older people.

I am hopeful that the recent government decision to set aside Sh6.5 billion for the Inua Jamii programme will give more hope to the needy populations.

CUSHION

As a ministry, we will stop at nothing in providing regular and predictable cash transfers to older persons to help improve their livelihoods and restore their dignity.

Indeed, the decision to upscale the programme is testament to the fact that we need to do more to cushion senior citizens against poverty.

More fundamentally, we must recognise the need to place the needs of this special group at the core of our national development agenda.

This way, the story of the senior citizens will remain one of hope rather than despair.

The author is Principal Secretary, State Department of Social Protection.