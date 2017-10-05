Kenya: Police Probe Death of Ex-Youth Fund CEO Catherine Namuye

Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious death of former Youth Fund Chief Executive Officer Catherine Namuye.

Namuye’s body was found in her Kileleshwa apartment in Nairobi Wednesday night with no visible injuries.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome stated that investigators will largely rely on a post-mortem to determine the cause of her death.

Namuye was among officials at the Youth Fund charged alongside then Board Chairman Bruce Odhiambo over the loss of Sh180 million and they are out on bond.

Also charged were the directors of Quorandum Ltd, Mukuria Ngamau and Doreen Waithera.

Namuye and Odhiambo were accused of receiving Sh4.5 million and Sh1.8 million in kickbacks from Quorandum that prosecutors said they had reasons to believe was corruptly acquired from the Youth Enterprise Development Fund.