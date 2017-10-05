Photo: Nyashinski

Kenyan musician Nyashinski has been nominated in the MTV Europe Music Awards for the Best African Act.

The category which music group Sauti Sol bagged in 2014 has Nyashinski battling it out with Nigeria’s WizKid among other African artists.

Sauti Sol took to social media to urge their fans to do it for Nyashinski like they did for them in 2014.

Their message did not however go down without some shade to top up to their ongoing beef with Kaka Sungura.

They called Nyashinski the “Real King” quite similar to Kaka’s self-reverence as “The King.”

The prestigious award is open for public voting on the MTVEMA’s website