5 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Al-Shabaab Killing of PS to Be Avenged

opinion By Martin Kimani

Every Kenyan life is precious, and so, the killing of Public Works Principal Secretary Mariam El-Maawy by Al-Shabaab will be responded to comprehensively.

Jihadism today is not a glorious return to a great Islamic past; it is an outgrowth of the collapse of humane values and purpose in its adherents. It is a movement of despair, not of power.

Ms El-Maawy understood this and was committed to banishing the vice from our national life. She exemplified the hope inherent in Kenya: That an individual, no matter their religious affiliation, gender or ethnicity, can rise, of their own effort and talent, to great heights and make a positive impact on the lives of millions.

DESTROY TERRORIST PLOTS

Kenya's security services and, particularly, the counter-terrorism community, work hard every day to deter, detect, disrupt and destroy terrorist plots. We call on everyone to be alert and furnish us with information to assist us to protect you. With the public ever more involved, our ability to be more effective has risen sharply.

Martin Kimani, special envoy for Countering Violent Extremism and director, National Counter-Terrorism Centre. Twitter: @AmbMKimani

