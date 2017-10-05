4 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Will Ngugi Wa Thiong'o Be Lucky This Time?

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ngugi Wa Thiong'o/Facebook
Ngugi Wa Thiong'o
By Wanderi Kamau

Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong'o will know if he will eventually win the 2017 Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday.

The Swedish Academy says it will announce the winner on October 5.

MURAKANI

Ngugi has been listed among 2017 favourites together with his perennial rival, Japan's Haruki Murakani.

Ngugi topped a Ladbrokes ranking with 4/1 score against Haruki's 5/1.

He has been emerging as a favourite since 2010, although he is yet to win the coveted prize

Other contenders are Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood, South Korean poet Ko Un, Israeli novelist Amos Oz, Italian author and translator Claudio Magris and Spanish novelist Javier Marías.

DYLAN

More on This

The last black writer to win the Nobel was American novelist, Tonni Morrison, while Prof Wole Soyinka from Nigeria was the last African to win in 1986.

Last year, the committee's choice of American singer and song-writer Bob Dylan as the winner sparked outrage, as some literary termed his choice as "anti-literature."

Dylan took several weeks to acknowledge his win. He also failed to attend the prize ceremony.

Ngugi has enjoyed an illustrious literary career in Kenya and abroad spanning over 50 years.

50 YEARS

His first book, Weep Not, Child (Heinemann, 1964), was the first English-language novel published by an East African writer.

Upon the release of his third novel, A Grain of Wheat (Heinemann, 1967), Thiong'o renounced Christianity and began publishing in Gikuyu, his native language.

He has since written essays, novels, short stories, plays and children's books, and held teaching positions at Yale and New York University.

He was born in Limuru in 1937, studied at Alliance High School before proceeding to Makerere and Leeds universities in Uganda and the United Kingdom, respectively.

More on This

Could This Be Ngugi Wa Thiong'o's Year to Win the Nobel Prize in Literature?

Celebrated Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong'o has been tipped to win the Nobel Prize in Literature this year at the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.