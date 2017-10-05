Rwanda: RSE Benchmark Index Drops Marginally

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) benchmark index was down marginally yesterday, closing at 131.70 points compared to the previous session on Tuesday.

According to the RSE daily market report, the All Share Index dropped by 0.01 per cent to 131.70 points, from 131.71 previously, while the index for local counters closed at 122.81 points, a decline by 0.07 per cent from 122.90 points on Tuesday on account of Rwf1 drop in Crystal Telecom share value. The counter closed at Rwf68 compared to Rwf69 recorded on Tuesday. The Crystal Telecom counter recorded a total turnover of Rwf718,300 from 10,700 shares traded in four deals, while Bank of Kigali was unchanged at Rwf280 and raked in Rwf335,800 in turnover from 1,200 shares traded in three deals. Market capitalisation was at Rwf2.89 trillion yesterday.

According to the report, the bond market pushed Rwf51 million worth of bonds in two deals at Rwf104.5. Rwf20 million worth of bonds for the FXD4/2015/3-year government paper were sold, while Rwf31 million worth of bonds exchanged hands for the FXD4/2016/3-year bond at Rwf104.5 up from Rwf103.

The other equities counters closed as follows: KCB Rwf340; Bralirwa Rwf125; I&M Bank Rwf94; Equity Bank Rwf350; NMG Rwf1,200 and Uchumi Supermarkets at Rwf104.