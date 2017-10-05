Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Named Ndalat Cross Country Ambassador

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge will be the brand ambassador for this year's Isaiah Kiplagat Memorial Ndalat Gaa Cross Country Championships which will be held in Nandi County on October 14.

Sh3 million in total prize money will be up for grabs, with the senior men and women covering 8 kilometres each.

The winners will receive Sh50,000 each, runners up Sh45,000 each and third-placed finishers Sh40,000.

Organisers said at the race launch in Nairobi on Wednesday that there will be eight other categories, with races all the way from school children to veterans with hundreds of runners expected to register.

In attendance at the launch was the new Nandi Governor Stephen Sang who promised to build a high altitude training centre through county funds.

He also promised that his county will work hand in hand with Athletics Kenya to combat doping.

AK President Jackson Tuwei handed over the competition licence to the organisers.

Also in attendance was Kipchoge and his long-time coach Patrick Sang, himself a former Olympic medallist.

Kipchoge is fresh from winning this year's Berlin Marathon on September 24, to add to his illustrious running career that saw him win gold in the marathon at last year's Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Ndalat race was founded by the late former AK President Isaiah Kiplagat and has been sponsored by, among others, Safaricom.

Olympic and world steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto is one on many athletes who have developed their talent in this annual competition.