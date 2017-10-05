Rwanda: APR FC Sign Amavubi Left-Back Sibomana

Azam Rwanda Premier League side APR FC have completed the signing of Rwandan international left- back Abouba Sibomana from archrivals Rayon Sports.

According to APR Secretary General, Kalisa Adolphe, Sibomana, who joins the army side as a free agent, has put pen to paper on a two-year contract until end of 2019.

The 28-year-old Sibomana left Rayon Sports to join Kenyan giants Gor Mahia in January 2015 signing a two-year contract but failed to make the grade in the Kenyan Premier League.

He returned to Rayon in January this year on a short six-month deal.

"Abouba has signed a two-year contract and we hope his quality and experience will add strength to the team," Kalisa told Times Sport on Wednesday.

Last season, APR signed Amavubi left-back Emmanuel Imanishimwe from Rayon Sports and the Blues responded by fishing for three Rwanda international players from APR, namely; midfielder Yannick Mukunzi, left-back Eric Rutanga and central defender Faustin Usengimana.

APR's other new signings this season include; Amavubi striker Ernest Sugira, who had been released by DR Congo side AS Vita Club, right-back Fitina Omborenga, from MFK Topvar Topoľ?any in Slovakian third division, and right-back Denis Rukundo, from Uganda Premier League champions, KCCA.

Jimmy Mulisa started the 2017/18 league campaign on a winning note, beating Sunrise FC 2-0 in the first match of the season last Saturday, while defending champions Rayon Sports were held 1-1 by AS Kigali on Sunday.