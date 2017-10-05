Rwanda: Gahanga Cricket Stadium Ready for Inauguration

All is set for the inauguration of the long-awaited Rwf950-million state-of-the-art international cricket stadium in Gahanga Sector, Kicukiro District. The stadium will be officially inaugurated on October 28.

"Everything is set for the big day," said the Rwanda Cricket Stadium Foundation (RCSF), general manager Eric Dusingizimana.

The stadium has been under construction since June 2016, with the works being overseen by the Rwanda Cricket Stadium Foundation (RCSF), an NGO that is registered in Rwanda and the UK. RCSF patrons include former UK Prime Minister David Cameron and West Indies cricket great, Brian Lara.

Speaking to Times Sport in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, Dusingizimana revealed that final touches are ongoing and the stadium will be fully completed before October 20.

The inauguration ceremony is expected to attract over 200 high profile cricket personalities from different parts of the globe, but majority will come from the UK.

Dusingizimana said that construction was done in two phases. The first phase was the most difficult and included leveling the ground, installation of all water pipes (Sprinkles) and planting of grass, among others.

"The second phase, which is working on the pavilion, comprised of three volts, is ongoing and we believe that it will also be completed before October 20," added, Dusingizimana, who is also the national team captain.

The pavilion will have a luxurious bar (club house), offices and changing rooms. It will also have an HIV/AIDS awareness unit to provide testing and counseling services. One of the objectives of Rwanda Cricket Association is to promote awareness about HIV/AIDS.

According to Dusingizimana, prior to the official inauguration ceremony, there will be an inauguration tournament dubbed 'Cricket Builds Hope Tournament' from October 22-29.

It will attract eight teams that include a Uganda select team, Kenya U-19 and Rwanda select team, plus five teams from England.

The five teams from England are Coutts, Eton Ramblers, Christopher Shale (Surrey), Grannies and Yorkshire Tea. Matches will be played at both Gahanga Stadium and Kicukiro Cricket Oval.

Teams will be divided into two pools; with Pool A comprising of Rwanda, Coutts, Eton Ramblers and Kenya while Pool B will have Christopher Shale (Surrey), Grannies, Yorkshire Tea and Uganda.

The top two from each pool will progress to the semi-finals and the grand finale will be played on October 29.

Meanwhile, on October 28, there will be a celebrity match that will pit Brian Lara's team against Michael Vaughan's team.

Lara is a Trinidadian former international cricket player, widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of all time and Vaughan is a former English cricketer, who was ranked one of the best batsmen in the world following the 2002/03 Ashes.

Among other high profile people that will grace the event include; Andrew Mitchell, Sheriff of the City of London, Former Press office to David Cameroon, Coutts representatives, Duchess of York and top government officials.