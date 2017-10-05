4 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC's Response to Odinga's 'Irreducible Minimums' Due

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is on Wednesday expected to make public its formal response to National Super Alliance's list of irreducible minimums they want addressed before a fresh presidential election is held.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Tuesday, after meeting the Jubilee Party and NASA is separate sittings, said that all demands raised by NASA had been addressed in totality and that the Commission was finalising its written response on the same.

He however noted that Jubilee had raised no demands during a consultative forum in which Deputy President William Ruto led the party's delegation.

Chebukati also said that the commission will be filing its memorandum on the proposed amendments to the election laws to the joint parliamentary select committee on either Wednesday or Thursday.

