Rwanda: Fiba Africa Zone V - Patriots Face ABC in Quarter-Finals

Patriots Basketball Club will take on Tanzania's ABC in the round of eight hoping to book a spot to the semi-finals of the ongoing FIBA Africa Zone V Club Championships at Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala today.

Rwanda's 2016 league champions, Patriots, advanced to the quarter-finals as Group A first runners-up behind holders City Oilers, who beat them 77-73 in the final group on Tuesday night.

In a post-game interview on Tuesday, Patriots' head coach Henry Mwinuke said: "Losing to Oilers tonight was a good lesson, now we know what to correct going forward. What is important is that we are in the quarter-finals, we need to be focused against ABC."

Patriots made their debut in the annual tournament last year in Dar-s-Salaam, Tanzania where they were knocked by Kenya's Ulinzi in semi-finals. This time, they have set an ambitious target of returning home with the title.

In other quarter-finals games, KPA of Kenya and Tanzania's Savio face-off at 4pm, favourites City Oilers and Gondar City of Ethiopia square-off at 6pm while Uganda's Betway Power will be up against Hawasa City of Ethiopia at 8pm.

In women's round-robin competition, title holder KPA will entertain Somalia's Horseed, Don Bosco of Tanzania take on home side KCCA while UCI, also from Uganda, lock horns with Charles Mbazumutima's APR.

After today's round of last eight, winners will advance to the semi-finals scheduled for Friday and the finals will take place on Saturday.

The competition also doubles as qualifiers for the FIBA Africa Club Championships set for December in Morocco. Only the champions in both genders will represent the region at the continental showpiece.

Today

Men, quarter-finals

Patriots Vs ABC 2pm

KPA Vs Savio 4pm

City Oilers Vs Gondar City 6pm

Power Vs Hawasa City 8pm

Women

KPA Vs Horseed 8am

Don Bosco Vs KCCA 10am

UCU Vs APR 12pm