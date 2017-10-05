4 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Three Counties to Host Cecafa - FKF

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed that three counties will host the upcoming Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup in November.

Mwendwa said Nakuru, Kisumu and Kakamega counties will host the tournament that is making a return after a two-year hiatus.

A team led by Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye and Mwendwa are currently inspecting the venues whilst trying to lure governors to back the tournament.

Mwendwa and Musonye toured Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on Wednesday before holding talks with Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

"We are following up on the progress of Bukhungu Stadium. So far they have done a good job at the VIP section. We've given details on what else needs to be done before final inspection on November 7," he told Nation Sport.

"We also met the governor who assured us of full support, and that they are really looking forward to hosting Cecafa. We shall have four teams here and the quarter-finals as well," he said, adding that Mumias Sports Complex could also host a few matches.

"We know Mumias is ready we just need to see what can be improved. The competition will be held in Nakuru, Kisumu and Kakamega counties. In Kisumu, we want to explore the possibility of moving the garbage outside the Moi Stadium."

Uganda won their 14th title after beating Rwanda in the final during the last edition held in Ethiopia in 2015.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.