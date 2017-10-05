Kenya: Three Counties to Host Cecafa - FKF

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed that three counties will host the upcoming Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup in November.

Mwendwa said Nakuru, Kisumu and Kakamega counties will host the tournament that is making a return after a two-year hiatus.

A team led by Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye and Mwendwa are currently inspecting the venues whilst trying to lure governors to back the tournament.

Mwendwa and Musonye toured Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on Wednesday before holding talks with Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

"We are following up on the progress of Bukhungu Stadium. So far they have done a good job at the VIP section. We've given details on what else needs to be done before final inspection on November 7," he told Nation Sport.

"We also met the governor who assured us of full support, and that they are really looking forward to hosting Cecafa. We shall have four teams here and the quarter-finals as well," he said, adding that Mumias Sports Complex could also host a few matches.

"We know Mumias is ready we just need to see what can be improved. The competition will be held in Nakuru, Kisumu and Kakamega counties. In Kisumu, we want to explore the possibility of moving the garbage outside the Moi Stadium."

Uganda won their 14th title after beating Rwanda in the final during the last edition held in Ethiopia in 2015.