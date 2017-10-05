5 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Iradukunda in Europe to Promote Miss Rwanda Initiatives

By Sharon Kantengwa

Iradukunda who was dressed in 'Made in Rwanda' outfits, urged Rwandans living in Sweden to support Rwandan producers.

"Rwandans here are willing to support Made in Rwanda and are willing to learn. The embassy is also facilitating the sale of Rwandan local products to Rwandans living in Sweden," Iradukunda said of her initiative in a phone interview with The New Times. She is expected to accomplish several projects in Sweden, before heading to France and Netherlands.

Iradukunda is also set to participate in Miss World beauty pageant to be held at the Crown of Beauty Theatre, Sanya, China PR on November 18, 2017.

She will be the second Miss Rwanda to take part in the coveted Miss World pageant.

Miss World is one of the oldest pageants established in 1951. The first edition of the pageant was held in the United Kingdom. After the competition, Iradukunda will head to Paris, France, to continue with her work trip for a week, before she returns back home.

