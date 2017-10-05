5 October 2017

Nigeria/Zambia: Moses Finally Hit Uyo for Showdown Against Zambia

Super Eagles' talisman Victor Moses has finally arrived the team camp in Uyo ahead of this weekend's crucial game against Zambia.

Moses was the only player still being expected by the technical crew of the team before Wednesday's morning training ahead of the crucial World Cup 2018 Qualifiers.

He touched down Uyo early hour of yesterday, and took part in the training session of the team later in evening at the training pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The Chelsea ace is one of the most important player for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and he is presently their top scorer with three goals to his name from Nigeria's first four games of the qualifiers.

His arrival means the coaches of the team can now start tactical drills with the full compliment of all of the players invited for the game, where a win will see Nigeria progress to the World Cup holding in Russia next year.

