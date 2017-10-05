Zimbabwe: Statutory Funds to Be Included in Budget

Government will, from next year, include money raised by its various departments in its national accounts, a 2018 budget strategy paper shows, as it tries to address concerns that over $700 million in annual revenue was at risk due to corruption and abuse.

Zimbabwe has 64 statutory and retention funds, which are expected to collect a total of $713 million this year.

Most of the retention funds were created to allow government departments to retain part of their revenue to fund critical operations during the hyperinflationary years when delays in releasing funds from the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) would significantly affect government operations and service delivery due to the rapid loss of value for money.

Some government departments and funds, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara), Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the Registrar General's office and the vehicle number plate fund collect hundreds of millions of dollars annually to finance their operations.

Some departments, such as EMA and the police, have resorted to aggressive revenue-collection methods to raise income in the absence of financial support from Treasury.

The ZRP, in particular, has gained infamy for its aggressive policing on the country's roads, as it chases income from traffic fines, running into tens of millions of dollars annually.

Parliament's budget office, which exercises oversight over the national budget, has called for the consolidation of money raised by the departments into national accounts, citing cases of abuse and lack of transparency and accountability in the management of the retention and statutory funds.

"In order to improve on accountability, transparency and oversight over the application of retention fund resources, government will, with effect from 2018, include retained funds income as part of both revenue and expenditure estimates to be approved by Parliament," reads the 2018 budget strategy paper.

"Retained fund income will be ring-fenced to defray expenditures that are consistent with the objectives of each fund, with the spending being effected through the Public Finance Management System. Such expenditure estimates will be subjected to the same scrutiny with respect to prioritisation as other voted expenditure."

Statutory funds backed by specific Acts of Parliament, which include the Zinara fund with an estimated $200 million annual revenue, will be subjected to similar treatment although disbursements will continue to be done in terms of their founding legislation.

In June, the Parliament Budget Office said the consolidation of retention and statutory funds into national accounts would boost the budget, which has been static at an average $4 billion annually since dollarisation in 2009.

"This situation has eroded the stimulus power of the budget to propel the economy and move the country to middle income status. The increase in cases of abuse of public funds justifies calls for Treasury to be the only department entrusted with the responsibility to manage public resources," said PBO.

It said a lot of money was being spent on non-essential goods and services at the expense of critical issues.

"This is the highest level of disservice to the citizens and taxpayers when privileged departments splash on luxuries like cars, whilst critical service provision like health delivery are underfunded to the extent of failing to provide basic painkillers," said PBO.