Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has flown to Sudan on Wednesday. The President accompanied by the first lady, Ministers, MPs and Police chief left Mogadishu for Khartoum on a two-day state visit to Sudan, according to a statement released by Presidency.

During his stay in Khartoum, President Farmajo will meet with his Sudanese counterpart, Gen Omar Hassan Al Bashir, and discuss on bilateral relations and trade.

The President's trip to Khartoum came after an invitation from Al Bashir.