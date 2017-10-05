4 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Bomb Blast Near Jowhar Town Leaves At Least 2 Dead

At least two civilians were killed, and several others wounded in a remote-controlled landmine blast near Jowhar town, the regional capital of Middle Shabelle province.

The explosion has resulted from an explosive device hidden in a water container left on the banks of a river at Munkay area, according to a resident, who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

Somali security forces cordoned off the scene following the bomb explosion and launched a manhunt in the area, but no arrest has been reported so far.

No group has so far claimed to credit of the blast, and the target still remains unclear.

