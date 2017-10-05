Kenya: Nakuru Allstars Hold Wasteful Vihiga at Afraha

Runaway leaders Vihiga United dropped two vital points that might jeopardise their chances of gaining promotion to the SportPesa Premier League after settling for a barren draw with hots Nakuru AllStars in a midweek National Super League clash at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Wednesday.

The Edward Manoah-coached side should blame themselves after controlling the proceedings right from the first whistle.

Moments after referee Brasan Mamati blew for kick off, Vihiga -sponsored by the County Government of Vihiga - took the game to their opponent's area but could not translate the early chances into goals.

Godfrey Airo, who was a constant threat, should have opened the scoring at the quarter hour mark but his blockbuster was cleverly blocked by Nakuru AllStars custodian Kelvin Opiyo.

Veteran midfielder Charles Okwemba then missed a sitter in the 28th minute with an empty goalmouth.

MASINZA MISSES CHANCE

Still dictating the pace, Chris Masinza missed yet another opportunity to give the visitors the lead five minutes into the break.

On resumption, AllStars coach Ezekiel Akwana introduced Robert Arot and Peter Mwangi for George Onyango and Sydney Lokale respectively.

The duo injected some energy on the AllStars, and the hosts launched a series of attacks but were equally wasteful.

With 15 minutes to time and the match begging for a hero, Baraka Jerome's glancing header sailed over the crossbar, leaving the home fans stunned.

On the other end, Vihiga's Ugandan forward Rashid Kyambadde dribbled deep into the AllStars box but his well taken shot missed the target.

"We had the lion's share of the missed chances but our main undoing was poor finishing. The injury of Sydney Lokale also disorganised our set up," Akwana said.

Manoah blamed his players for the draw.

"My boys are suffering from an over confidence crisis since we lost to AFC Leopards in the GOtv semi-finals," said coach Manoah.

Vihiga United, who have now amassed 59 points, will play Police on Saturday at Karuturi sports grounds in Naivasha.