Cameroon: Konye - Reaping From Kumba-Mamfe Highway

Carved out of the former Bille Area and Kumba Central, Konye Council was created on June 29, 1977 with headquarters in Konye. It is situated on latitude 4 degrees east of the equator. Known more to the users of the Kumba-Mamfe road, Konye Municipality stretches from Ikiliwindi to Kokobuma, from Mbonge-Matiki to upper Lifanga to Mbu and Itoki-Bakundu in the extreme north of the sub division. Konye covers a surface area of 1001 Sq.km with a population of over 65, 000 inhabitants wrapped up in 36 gazetted villages and chiefdoms. All these constitute four clans- the Bakundus, Mbonges, Bafaws and the Balongs. Owing to the credit of fertile soil, the population is involved in the cultivation of cash crops, justifying the abundant rich bio-diversity and timber. More than 85% of Konye populations are involved and dependent on agriculture for livelihood. Crops and livestocks constitute a principal source of household income. Major perennial in order of priority include; cocoa, plantains, palms, coconuts, rubber and to a very small extent Robusta coffee. The greater part of agricultural activities in the sub division is subsistence. The problems that hamper agriculture in the division are infrastructural such as lack of farm-to-market road, lack of well-organized market for both food and livestock, near absence of credible micro-finance institutions. Konye municipality has two remarkable seasons, the rainy and the dry seasons. Konye starts experiencing rains from April to September, while the dry season runs from October to March. The annual average temperature is about 27 degrees Celsius. The municipality is situated in the heart of a tropical rainforest with a great variety of trees, which can hardly be found elsewhere in the country. The forest is also home to a variety of wildlife species which has been classified endangered. Located along the main highway between Kumba and Mamfe, Konye is home to some of the most hopitable, peace loving, law abiding and hard working citizens. It currently enjoys the fruits of the newly constructed main road which facilitates the transportation of persons to different parts of the country as well as produce from farms to major market centres across the South West region and beyond. The people of Konye say the road alone is better than gold.

Alice Balimba: "Cordial Relationships Prevail"

Councillor

"I will appreciate the conducive working environment at the council. There is a lot of collaboration amongst the workers. The Mayor has done a lot of transformation in the Municipality. An atmosphere of understanding reigns among councillors, the voice of women has increasingly prevailed in community development. I urge the Mayor to sustain the cordial relationship with the population while fighting to secure basic amenities like electricity, water and farm-to-market roads which are largely lacking in Konye".

Mboe Alfred Mukete: "We Lack Hotels"

Politician

"One of the problems facing Konye is lack of good hotels or guests houses. We are struggling to develop touristic sites which will entail lodging for visitors. We also lack modern markets, while farm-to-market roads are deplorable during the rainy season. Good roads help alleviate poverty among farmers. That apart, I think the Mayor of Konye Council deserves a second mandate because he has done enormously to improve living conditions and also raise the status of our municipality".