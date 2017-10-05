4 October 2017

Cameroon: FAO - Liaison Office Planned for Cameroon

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

Discussions are underway in Yaounde for the establishment of the office

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Coordinator for the Central African Sub-region, Helder Muteia is currently discussing with Cameroon government authorities the initiative to establish the organisation's partnership and liaison office in the country, as well as the need to address the problems affecting people in the northern part of Cameroon that face crisis of access to water. The visiting Coordinator of FAO for the Central African Sub-region, Helder Muteia made the announcement in Yaounde on October 3, 2017. He had discussions with the Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril in the Speaker's cabinet. The FAO official told the press after the audience that they discussed the rule of agriculture, FAO and the government in the partnership. "We discussed basically the need to address the problems that the people in the northern part of Cameroon are facing, especially access to water," Helder Muteia further said. Discussions, he also said, focused on the value chain of agriculture that covers production, processing and transportation of the products. Concerning the production of maize that is widely produced and consumed in the sub-region, the FAO senior official said it was important to have specific varieties that are adapted to the climates in the sub-region. He used the opportunity of the audience with the House Speaker to talk about the need to address issues related to the pest that attacks maize. "Jointly, we have addressed these issues and this time around, we have built a very strong platform to advance the agenda," Helder Muteia concluded.

