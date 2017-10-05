Cameroon: Santa Mayor Buried

Cameroon's anglophone crisis reached a new low at the weekend when at least 17 people were shot dead by security forces… Read more »

The late Mayor of Santa Council, Kan Payne Elroy Moses was buried in Santa on September 30th, 2017 with the nation paying tribute to the man, who excelled in services for the progress of his community and the country. On hand with the condolence message of the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique hailed late Kan Payne for quality services to the nation. The Governor said the late Mayor distinguished himself while executing his duties as Mayor, Paymaster General, Divisional Treasurer, Overseer Pastor of the Synagogue House of Prayer of All Nations and North West President of the United Councils and Cities of Cameroon (UCCC). In effect, several Mayors, friends and relatives were in Santa to bury the man who in barely four years since October 2013 as the Mayor, stepped up the social and infrastructural development of the municipality. Late Kan Payne Elroy Moses was an active member of the CPDM party, Sub section President of Pinyin 5, Patron of Mezam PRESBY CPDM Youths and a member of the National Bureau of the United Councils and Cities of Cameroon. It emerged from the funeral service that Kan Payne Elroy Moses was a philanthropist whose generosity stretched across mankind. It was against this backdrop that he created the Widow's forum in Santa. He also featured prominently as an Educationist, passionate Christian, deliverance Minister and Founder, General Superintendent and Senior Pastor of the Synagogue House of Prayer of all Nations. He died on September 15th, 2017 and is remembered as a product of the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) where he graduated in 1988 and retired in 2011 as a Senior Treasury Inspector. The family mourns the man they held in high esteem.

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.