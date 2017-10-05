Cameroon: 2nd Wouri Bridge - Jubilation Over Opening

Commuters crossing the second bridge raised their thumbs in appreciation while others stop to take pictures of the new artistic jewel.

Inhabitants of Douala got up yesterday, October 3rd 2017, to realize that the new bridge over the Wouri River has been open to public circulation. Though the opening is partial as only the entry route was open, it has brought relief to the city dwellers as traffic over the river is now fluid. The opening of the bridge is the talk on every lip in town as people expressed joy of being able to get to their duty posts and businesses on time. While on the field to witness the opening of the bridge, passersby raised their thumbs to the Cameroon Tribune reporters in sign of appreciation. "C'est beau!, c'est bien!" they shouted. Others would stop and take selfies and pictures of the bridge before being asked to leave politely by the police guarding the bridge. A random opinion sample, revealed that the opening of the bridge has come as a relief to the inhabitants of Douala who say it was a nightmare crossing it before. The coming of the new bridge they say would boost the economy of the country as people from other regions of the country like the West, North West and South West also use the bridge as their access road not only to Douala but also to the nation's capital, Yaounde. Already, people who were reluctant to rent houses around Bonaberi, are beginning to do so, confident that they will be able to get to their jobsites on time as traffic is now fluid not only over the river but also around the Bonassama junction. From the look of things, the complete opening of the bridge and entry road will completely erase traffic jams. Before now people could spend as much as four hours just to cross the bridge but it now it is done in less than five minutes. More so, the bridge has come to add to the beauty of Douala as the bridge stands out as an artistic jewel. As of now, work on the bridge itself is completely finished and work in being done on the other access road for the second route, going out of town to be opened. According to the Regional Delegate for Public Works, Simon Pierre Mbousnoun, efforts are being made for the second track to be opened by October 31st. Meanwhile, the entire project comprising the west entry road into Douala and the bridge will be handed over to the Cameroon government on January 5th 2018. It would be recalled that the rail section of the new bridge was opened to circulation on July 31st with the Minister of Public Works present. The new bridge comprises a pedestrian track, two motorways with three tracks each and of course the train bridge. Street lights are placed on the divide between the two motorways which adds to the beauty of the edifice.

Les usagers apprécient.

Peter Kashie: « Nous sommes passés en moins de cinq minutes »

Chauffeur de taxi.

« Je suis très heureux. Le pont est tellement beau. Nous sommes vraiment contents. C'est fini avec les embouteillages sur le pont. Je dis bravo au gouvernement. Avant, on passait plus de deux heures de temps pour traverser le pont. Mais ce matin, nous sommes passés en moins de cinq minutes. J'ai été agréablement surpris de voir qu'il n'y avait pas d'embouteillage depuis le rond-point Bonassama. C'est quand nous sommes arrivés sur le pont que j'ai compris ce qui se passait. Vraiment, merci au gouvernement ».

Eric Zeukeng: « Un gros plus pour l'économie nationale »

Mototaximan.

« Je suis très content de l'ouverture de ce pont ce matin, parce que ça apporte beaucoup, c'est un gros plus pour l'économie nationale. Vous savez, il y a sept régions qui utilisent ce pont. Je voudrais dire merci au chef de l'Etat, merci aux administrateurs et à toutes les personnes qui ont contribué à réaliser ce grand édifice ».

Didier Sobgou: « Ça va résoudre beaucoup de problèmes »

Usager.

« Je suis très content d'être parmi les premiers à circuler sur le nouveau pont ce matin. Ça va résoudre beaucoup de problèmes pour les populations et les opérateurs économiques. Vous imaginez par exemple l'un d'eux qui va chercher la matière première à Limbe et qui met quatre heures sur le pont. Alors, quel rendement vous attendez ? Le pont est très beau, mais il faut finir les voies de désenclavement et les entonnoirs aux deux bouts ».

Sobgou Véronique: « Ça circule mieux »

Usagère.

« C'est une très bonne chose. On n'y croyait vraiment pas et on se disait que c'est un leurre. Mais effectivement, cette promesse s'est concrétisée. C'est pour cela qu'on s'est arrêté afin de prendre des photos et immortaliser ce moment. Ça circule mieux maintenant, entre Bonaberi et Deido au moins. Les bouchons du pont créaient d'autres problèmes de circulation dans la ville de Douala. Je dis bravo et encore bravo au chef de l'Etat et félicitations à tous ceux qui ont participé à donner naissance à ce joyau architectural ».